FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

The hockey action continues Sunday evening with four games and the first ones starting at 7 p.m. EST. With that in mind, here are my DFS lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Saturday was packed with NHL games, so it is not surprising a few teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back. In fact, three of the four matchups feature two clubs on their second straight day. Only the Sabres are at home for both, but they'll be facing a Jets team that played earlier on Saturday and presumably get more rest. Meanwhile, the Sharks and Penguins are on the road for both outings this weekend.

GOALIE

Thatcher Demko, VAN at ANA ($8,500): The Canucks and Ducks are the only teams that weren't on the ice Saturday, and they face each other. Demko has posted a 2.55 GAA and .914 save percentage. The Canucks support him with a top-five offense, while the Ducks rank 29th.

VALUE PLAY

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, EDM vs. PIT ($7,600): Even though the Oilers have recently been combining Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl and left Nugent-Hopkins to center the second line, that hasn't hindered his production with 11 points in his last nine appearances. Only three of those have been on the power play, where he does get to play with the dynamic duo. Tristan Jarry started for the Penguins on Saturday, leaving Alex Nedeljkovic and his career .908 save percentage to get the nod Sunday.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Jets at Sabres

Sean Monahan (C - $5,900), Nikolaj Ehlers (W - $6,500), Alex Iafallo (W - $3,400)

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been stellar for the Sabres by providing the team with a true No. 1 goalie. He also started Saturday, so the presumption is that former Jet Eric Comrie will be in net Sunday. There's a reason why Winnipeg moved on from the 28-year-old netminder, and that may be his career .893 save percentage with an .868 this season. This trio hasn't been together long, though that hasn't stopped them from meshing fairly quickly. Having a few extra hours to travel and get situated after playing Saturday afternoon is also a bonus

Monahan has been on fire since joining the Jets with seven goals in seven games while firing at least two pucks on net in each. Ehlers has racked up 171 shots on the year and has managed at least one point in five of six matchups. Iafallo has endured a rough first season in Winnipeg, but things have picked up with a goal in two of his last three games.

DEFENSEMAN

Jonas Brodin, MIN vs. SAN ($5,600): Brodin has tallied five goals and four assists over his last 15 appearances while producing 33 shots. He now gets a visit from the Sharks, who happen to be last in GAA and shots allowed. That gives Brodin a chance to add to his recent run.

