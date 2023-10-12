NHL Bets Tonight: Free NHL Picks for Thursday, October 12

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets: Expert Hockey Picks for Thursday, October 12

We've got another rockin' action of NHL hockey to bet on tonight. This time of year is always a little interesting. Us gamblers are frisky for the action, but there's no trends or much data to go on since the season just started. But that's where we really get our good sweats in. For our health, ya know?

Here are the best NHL bets for tonight!

Rangers vs Sabres

What a time to be alive, the Sabres are one of the most talked about teams in the NHL. They surprised everyone by being in the Wild Card hunt late in the season last year, and their young core of stars led by rising superstar Tage Thompson looks like it will take another big step forward this season. I am on that bandwagon. Watch 'em play. They're fast, skilled, and deep. The Sabres actually won the season series against the Rangers last season.

Yet, they're still a subtle underdog in their home opener tonight against the Broadway Blue Shirts. The Rags are still the better team on paper. Igor Shesterkin is one of the best in the business between the pipes. New bench boss Peter Laviolette's system should bode well for the Ranger D corps and the likes of Adam Fox and K'Andre Miller. But, I'm feeling these Sabres tonight.

Sabres ML (+114 at DraftKings)

Flyers vs Blue Jackets

This game is so boring I don't even want to spend time writing about it. So here's your pick, ya donks.

Johnny Gaudreau over 2.5 shots on goal (-150 at DraftKings)

Red Wings vs Devils

Talk about teams ready to take the next step, the Devils have been tossed around in Stanley Cup contender conversations. They're loaded in their forward group and will confidently roll all 4 lines at any opponent. The defense is tough too and big things are expected of rookie Luke Hughes.

The Wings may be more competitive than meets the eye. Alex DeBrincat needs a bounceback year to return to his former 40-goalscorer caliber, and GM Steve Yzerman will be counting on youngsters Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond to take their games to the next level. The Wings actually surprised the Devils with a 5-2 win to kick off the season last year, but I think that margin is flipped tonight in Newark.

Devils -1.5 PL (+110 at DraftKings)

Blues vs Stars

The Blues were porous and inconsistent last year, and no matchup exhibited that better than the one with their Central Division rival Stars. Dallas won all 3 contests last season and only surrendered 3 goals in the process. The Stars are at home tonight too, and I expect them to lock it down against Craig Berube's bunch.

Under 6.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Panthers vs Wild

This is a "screw it let's do it" kinda bet. The Panthers are a road dog with almost even odds. If there's any dog on the board I'm taking tonight, it's the Cats.

Panthers ML (+110 at DraftKings)

Kraken vs Predators

The Kraken were one of the best road teams last season, and honestly, they didn't look god awful in their road opener on Tuesday in Vegas. The Golden Knights were just far superior on their Cup banner-raising night. A road team is going to win tonight. I just took a road dog in the game above, but DraftKings has the Kraken and Preds both at -110. The Predators played in Tampa on Tuesday and fell to the Bolts 5-3 despite being tied 3-3 midway through the 3rd. I like the Kraken and their heavy forecheck system that might smother the Predators in their own zone.

Kraken ML (-110 at DraftKings)

Golden Knights vs Sharks

Let's keep it simple here. The defending Stanley Cup champs, who looked every bit the type of team who could repeat in their opener on Tuesday, have even odds on the puck line against a team that is expected to compete for the top overall pick in next summer's draft. Just send it here.

Golden Knights -1.5 PL (+100 at DraftKings)

Happy hunting, y'all!