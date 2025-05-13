NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday's Playoff Game

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

With only one game on the schedule for Tuesday, lineups will consist of one Captain, carrying a 1.5x multiplier, and five flex slots. The salary cap comes in at $50,000. There are no positional requirements, and goaltenders are available for selection. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Dallas is the Moneyline favorite after taking a 2-1 series lead over Winnipeg in a 5-2 victory on Sunday. The over/under for the matchup is 5.5 goals.

CAPTAIN

Mikko Rantanen, DAL vs. WPG ($16.200): Rantanen has five multi-point efforts in the last six games, amassing nine goals, eight assists and 20 shots on net. He has added two goals and four helpers with the man advantage during that span. Rantanen has scored four of Dallas' eight goals in Round 2.

FLEX/VALUE PLAYS

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. WPG ($10,000): Oettinger has stopped 74 of 81 shots in three games versus the Jets in Round 2 of the playoffs. He has held Winnipeg to two goals in two of three outings.

Roope Hintz, DAL vs. WPG ($8,600): Hintz has one goal, two helpers, six shots and three blocks through three postseason contests versus Winnipeg. He is coming off a two-point effort in Game 3, where he lit the lamp on the power play. Hintz makes for a solid stack option alongside Rantanen.

Jason Robertson, DAL vs WPG ($7,600): Since returning from a seven-game absence, Robertson hasn't earned a point in three appearances while posting five shots and one block. He probably won't be silent offensively for much longer and has bang-for-the-buck upside if he gets his mojo back in Game 4.

Nikolaj Ehlers, WPG at DAL ($7,400): Ehlers had two goals on seven shots and one assist in Game 2 versus the Stars. He didn't earn a point in Sunday's loss but posted three shots and one block. Ehlers has plenty of potential as a value play for Tuesday's slate.

Nino Niederreiter, WPG at DAL ($6,000): Niederreiter has generated four tallies and six points in his last six outings, including two goals and one assist during his three-game point streak. During that three-game span, he has added seven shots and three blocks.

