NHL Picks Today: Best NHL Bets for February 17, 2024

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets Tonight: Free NHL Picks for February 17

We've got a massive slate of 13 NHL games on the board today! It's the first Saturday where we don't have NFL action to look forward to on a Sunday, so let's go have ourselves a day by sinking our teeth deep into this NHL smorgasbord. We've got some marquee matchups to keep an eye on: Jets-Canucks, Canes-Golden Knights, Panthers-Lightning, Oilers-Stars, Kings-Bruins. We've even got a Stadium Series matchup at MetLife Stadium between the Flyers and Devils. All those games promise entertaining TV. But they're just a sliver of the meat on the bone, so let's take a look at the best NHL bets tonight.

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Jets, Canucks under 6 (-125 on DraftKings)

This is a big-time tilt between the best team in the NHL right now in the Canucks and a Jets team that at one point held that moniker too. The Canucks are hot, winning four of six coming out of the All-Star break and three straight. The Jets Are just 2-2 since the break and are playing low-event games. The scores in those four games were 3-0, 4-1, 2-1, and 1-0. This prop line has only hit in two of the Canucks six games of late, and even with the Jets struggling to find their juice right now, I think this is a tight game with a lot of defense.

Flyers ML (+130 on FanDuel)

It's an outdoor game so really anything goes in these things. I like the scrappier team. The Flyers rattled off four straight Ws coming out of the All-Star break and played a close 4-3 loss in Toronto on Thursday. The Devils got a huge boost with Jack Hughes returning to the lineup, but the Kings showed they can be outmuscled and outworked in their win in New Jersey on Thursday. I think Tortorella's team comes out to make a statement in this Stadium Series contest, so I love the plus money here.

Oilers, Stars over 6.5 (-130 on DraftKings)

Who will slow down who? The answer to that question will determine the winner in this one. The Stars put up a NINE (9) spot on the Predators on Thursday and are tied with the Avalanche for highest scoring team in the league. The Oilers have dropped three of five since the break, but put up 13 goals in their two wins. I think this is a race to four with a 4-3 end result.

Capitals ML (-115 on DraftKings)

I'll admit that this is a bit of a homer bet. But I like it not just because I'm a lifelong Caps fan, but because I think the books are undervaluing the head-to-head matchup here. These teams squared off in Washington in both teams' first game back after the break, and the Habs won 5-2. I watched the game. The Habs were clearly the better team as the Caps looked to still be on vacation. I mean, Alex Ovechkin literally went to Dubai to ride camels. But those camel rides seemed to work for the Great 8 because he has goals in all five games since returning. The Caps are 1-4 while the Habs are 2-3. The Caps have actually lost three straight to Montreal too. Tough to be confident in either side, and that's why the odds are what they are. But I like the Caps to get a win here. Both teams are due, and I think the Caps find a way.

Blues ML (-115 on DraftKings)

The Predators got absolutely demoralized in their 9-2 loss on home ice to the Stars on Thursday. They've dropped two straight after winning their first game following the All-Star break. The Blues have won three of four in that timeframe, including a 6-3 win over the Oilers on Thursday. They've won eight of their last 10 overall too, while the Predators have lost seven of their last 10. I'm liking home ice advantage in this one.

Happy hunting y'all!