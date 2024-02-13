NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets and Player Props for February 13, 2024

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Big slate of NHL action tonight with 11 games to sink our teeth into. I love this board. I think we've got the edge in several matchups, and I could've made this a doctorate-level essay because of it. But we gotta stay focused and manage our bankroll, so here are the best NHL bets and player props tonight.

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Stars, Hurricanes under 6.5 (-112 on DraftKings)

This should be a slugfest. These two teams are so evenly matched. Not many teams play as heavy of a game as the Canes, but the Stars can go toe-to-toe in a heavy matchup with big guns like Jamie Benn, Mason Marchment, and a tough D corps. The Canes will have a hard time pushing the Stars around tonight. Both teams play fast. This should be an exciting game, but I love it to be a tightly contested 3-2 kinda showing.

Oilers, Red Wings under 6.5 (+105 on DraftKings)

The Oilers hadn't lost a game since mid-December before dropping two of their last three coming out of the All-Star break. I think they lock it down on home ice against the Red Wings in this one and churn out a comfortable 4-2 type win. I'll take the plus money here.

Kings ML (-135 on DraftKings)

Riding the new coach bump. The Kings canned Todd McLellan over the All-Star break and are rolling with an interim for the rest of the season. They came out firing for their new bench boss with a 4-0 shutout of the Oilers on Saturday. I think they keep rolling tonight in Buffalo where the Sabres have totaled just two goals in their two home games coming out of the break.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Steven Stamkos to record 3+ shots on goal (-125 on DraftKings)

A matchup with the Bruins in Boston is a tough matchup for most, but Stammer loves to play his Atlantic Division rival. He's recorded 3+ shots on goal in four straight against the B's and seven of his last 10. He also had six shots on goal in the Bolts' last game. I expect him to keep buzzing tonight.

Connor McDavid to record 4+ shots on goal (-128 on FanDuel)

Connor's been a shots on goal machine this season. He hit this mark in five of seven leading into the All-Star break, and has hit in one of his three games since. His last three outings were on the road though, and he returns home tonight where he's hit in six straight and in eight of his last nine.

Roman Josi over 3.5 shots on goal (+110 on DraftKings)

Josi is tried and true when we just need a win. I'm leaning on him at plus money in a home matchup against the Devils who are playing the second leg of a back-to-back. Josi hit over 3.5 shots on goal in six of nine home games heading into the All-Star break, but hasn't hit in five straight overall. I think he's due!

Happy hunting y'all!