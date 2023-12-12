NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Parlays for Tuesday, December 12

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets: Expert Hockey Parlay Pick for Tuesday, December 12

The National Hockey League has 10 games on the schedule for Tuesday night, but we'll focus more on the west-coast games, as we have five puck drops with a 10 p.m. ET start or later. Let's get started!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Panthers vs Kraken

The Panthers (17-8-2) are flying lately, posting three consecutive victories, while outscoring the opposition by a 13-7 count. That includes a 5-2 win at Columbus last time out on Sunday to kick off the five-game road trip.

On the flip side, the Kraken (8-14-7) have had difficulty putting the puck in the back of the net lately. Seattle is on a terrible 0-6-2 skid in the past eight games overall, including an 0-3-1 slide in the past four contests at Climate Pledge Arena dating back to Nov. 22. That's the team's most recent win, a 7-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks.

These teams last met on Oct. 28 in Sunrise, with the Panthers easing by the Kraken by a 3-2 count as the Under (6.5) cashed in a clash between Joey Daccord (3-5-6, 2.92 GAA, .896 SV%) and Sergei Bobrovsky (13-6-1, 2.42 GAA, .913 SV%, 2 SO). Those two netminders are projected for this rematch.

The way Florida is going, and with the way Seattle is struggling, it's actually surprising that this moneyline isn't a little bit higher. Take advantage.

Panthers ML (-166 at FanDuel)

Blackhawks vs Oilers

The Blackhawks were doubled up 4-2 by the visiting Washington Capitals last time out on Sunday, as Arvid Soderblom was on the short end. Petr Mrazek (7-8-0, 3.03 GAA, .912 SV%, 1 SO) is projected to be back between the pipes for this road game.

The Oilers are playing their best hockey of the season, winning seven consecutive games, while cashing on the puck line in three of the past four outings. In fact, Edmonton has allowed just a single goal in three of the past four outings, outscoring the opposition by a 17-6 count.

Stuart Skinner (10-7-1, 3.03 GAA, .887 SV%, 1 SO) is expected to get the start for the home side, trying to keep the winning ways going. And shocker, Connor McDavid is red-hot, which is always a good recipe for Edmonton wins. He has six goals and 23 points with a plus-6 rating in the past nine games, while talling seven power-play points.

Oilers PL (-1.5, -166 at FanDuel)

Jets vs Sharks

The Jets are on quite the roll, winning four consecutive games, including a pair of 4-2 road wins against the Anaheim Ducks and Colorado Avalanche. The Jets have allowed just 20 goals across the past 11 games overall, or 1.82 goals per game (GPG).

Connor Hellebuyck (13-6-1, 2.45 GAA, .915 SV%, 1 SO) is expected to get the nod in the blue ice, while Mackenzie Blackwood (3-11-2, 3.83 GAA, .895 SV%) is likely to be between the pipes for the Sharks.

Hellebuyck has allowed two or fewer goals in eight consecutive outings, with the Under going a perfect 8-0 in those games. The Under has cashed in nine straight games overall for Winnipeg.

While that looks like a slam-dunk Under play, there is some risk. The Sharks have surprisingly scored 26 goals across the past five outings, or 5.2 GPG, while allowing 20 goals, or 5.0 GPG, in the past four games. However, San Jose is facing one of the hottest goalies around, and it's unlikely those big offensive ways continue. And the Under is 4-1 in Blackwood's past five assignments.

Under 6.5 (-124 at FanDuel)

NHL Parlays Tonight

