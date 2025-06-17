Aaron Ekblad News: Assist in Cup wining game
Ekblad delivered an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Oilers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
He also delivered two blocks in 21:37 as the Panthers second-busiest defender. Ekblad had four goals, nine assists, 38 PIM, 36 shots and a plus-10 rating in 19 games this postseason. The oft-injured blueliner is an integral part of most fantasy teams, but he has struggled to stay on the ice over the last several seasons. Ekblad is a track-and-drop-down defender at drafts next fall. He delivers when he's on the ice, but there's no guarantee that he'll be out there helping you.
