Aaron Ekblad News: Eligible to return Saturday
Eklblad has served his 20-game suspension and will be eligible to face the Lightning in Game 3 on Saturday.
Ekblad figures to slot into a top-four pairing in addition to linking up with one of the power-play units. Prior to his ban, the veteran blueliner was riding a six-game point streak in which he racked up seven helpers, including a pair with the man advantage. Uvis Balinskis figures to be the odd man out on the blue line with Ekblad back in the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now