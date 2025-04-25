Fantasy Hockey
Aaron Ekblad News: Eligible to return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Eklblad has served his 20-game suspension and will be eligible to face the Lightning in Game 3 on Saturday.

Ekblad figures to slot into a top-four pairing in addition to linking up with one of the power-play units. Prior to his ban, the veteran blueliner was riding a six-game point streak in which he racked up seven helpers, including a pair with the man advantage. Uvis Balinskis figures to be the odd man out on the blue line with Ekblad back in the lineup.

