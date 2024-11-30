Adam Boqvist News: Limited role in November

Boqvist was scratched for the 14th time in 15 games when he sat out Friday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Injuries to forwards and a tight cap afforded Boqvist the opportunity to dress as a seventh defenseman for much of October. That role has been closed off with the Panthers enjoying fairly good health in November, and Nate Schmidt has played well enough to keep Boqvist in the press box. Through 10 appearances this season, Boqvist has two assists, 11 shots on net, six blocked shots and a minus-6 rating, though he saw power-play time when he was in the lineup.