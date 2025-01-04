Fantasy Hockey
Adam Fantilli headshot

Adam Fantilli News: Gets goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Fantilli scored a goal Saturday in a 6-4 win over the Blues.

It's his eighth of the season (17 points) in 40 games. Fantilli, who is just 20, isn't wowing with huge offensive numbers, but he's definitely growing his two-way game. He's the Jackets' third-line center and has been playing between James van Riemsdyk and Zach Aston-Reese. Fantilli may not take an offensive jump until his fourth season and that's OK for the Jackets -- they want his game to be complete. Fantasy managers, especially those in keeper and dynasty formats, will need to weigh the how long they can wait on Fantilli's offensive explosion.

