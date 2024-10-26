Adam Fantilli News: Slides helper in overtime loss

Fantilli logged an assist, six shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.

Fantilli picked up his first assist of the year on a Kirill Marchenko tally in the second period. The 20-year-old Fantilli hasn't popped on offense yet, earning three points through seven contests. He's added 21 shots on net, eight hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-2 rating while playing on the second line and second power-play unit. Fantasy managers in redraft formats may want to consider other options, but his long-term upside in dynasty remains high.