Adam Fox News: Dishes two apples Sunday
Fox recorded two even-strength assists and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Fox registered the primary helper on goals by Jonny Brodzinski and Filip Chytil. This was Fox's first multi-point effort since Dec. 11, a span of 10 games. The 26-year-old has just one goal this season, which is a disappointment for fantasy managers considering he potted 17 goals in 2023-24. Fox's slight downturn in overall offensive production has coincided with New York's struggles this season, but given his pedigree, the right-shot blueliner could break out at any point. The 2020-21 Norris Trophy winner is up to 29 helpers and 30 points (11 on the power play) through 39 outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now