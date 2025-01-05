Adam Fox News: Dishes two apples Sunday

Fox recorded two even-strength assists and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Fox registered the primary helper on goals by Jonny Brodzinski and Filip Chytil. This was Fox's first multi-point effort since Dec. 11, a span of 10 games. The 26-year-old has just one goal this season, which is a disappointment for fantasy managers considering he potted 17 goals in 2023-24. Fox's slight downturn in overall offensive production has coincided with New York's struggles this season, but given his pedigree, the right-shot blueliner could break out at any point. The 2020-21 Norris Trophy winner is up to 29 helpers and 30 points (11 on the power play) through 39 outings.