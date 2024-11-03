Adam Fox News: Draws power-play helper

Fox posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal and four PIM in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Fox snapped a three-game dry spell when he assisted on Artemi Panarin's power-play tally in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. Even with the mini-slump, Fox has nine helpers (five on the power play) through 11 games this season, though he's still awaiting his first goal. The defenseman has added 13 shots on net, 12 PIM, seven hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating while playing in his usual top-pairing role.