Adam Fox News: Nabs helper Saturday

Fox logged an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning.

Fox has been limited to two helpers and a minus-2 rating over his last seven contests. The 26-year-old defenseman helped out on Artemi Panarin's goal in the first period. Fox is up to 27 points, 58 shots on net, 47 blocked shots, 23 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 35 appearances. He's still among the top blueliners in the league, though the Rangers' overall struggles lately have taken a toll on Fox's production.