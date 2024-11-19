Adam Fox News: Records two helpers in win

Fox notched two assists, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Fox helped out on first-period tallies by Mika Zibanejad and Will Cuylle. With six helpers over his last five games, Fox is cruising as a facilitator on the blue line. The defenseman is up to 15 assists, 23 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 17 appearances. He's netted at least 11 goals in three straight campaigns, so he should be able to get a shot through to the twine eventually.