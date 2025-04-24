Adam Klapka News: Assigned to AHL

Klapka (undisclosed) was assigned to AHL Calgary on Thursday.

Klapka sustained an undisclosed injury during the Flames' regular-season finale last week, but his assignment to the AHL suggests that he's moved past the issue. Over 31 appearances in the NHL this year, he logged six goals, four assists, 108 hits and 29 PIM while averaging 9:39 of ice time, and he'll be available for the Wranglers in the Calder Cup Playoffs.