Adam Larsson headshot

Adam Larsson News: Finds twine Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Larsson scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

Larsson didn't miss time after leaving Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers in the second period with an upper-body injury. Instead, the 32-year-old blueliner found the back of the net just for the second time this season. He's up to eight points through 41 games this season, though, tallying two goals and six helpers. He should remain a top-two defenseman, but he hasn't been much of a factor in terms of fantasy outside of his physicality stats (55 hits, 83 blocked shots).

