Adam Larsson News: Quietly strong season continues

Larsson notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Larsson has a goal and five helpers over his last eight games, a span in which he's added a plus-7 rating and 16 blocked shots and nine hits. The defenseman is up to 28 points, 109 shots on net, 101 hits, 146 blocked shots and a plus-22 rating over 80 appearances. He's played at an acceptable level to be a depth option in fantasy, and Larsson has been one of few Kraken players to have a good season.