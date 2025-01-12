Adin Hill News: Allows one goal in win

Hill gave up one goal on 16 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Hill has won five of his last seven starts, and he's given up exactly one goal in four of those victories. The 28-year-old was able to limit the damage to a Ryan Hartman tally in the first period of Sunday's contest. Hill is now 18-7-2 with a 2.54 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 27 starts this season. He continues to alternate starts with Ilya Samsonov, so Hill would be lined up to make his next start Friday on the road versus the Hurricanes in the first half of a back-to-back.