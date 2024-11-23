Adin Hill News: Coasts to win

Hill stopped 15 of 17 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over Montreal.

The two teams played to a scoreless tie after one period, but Vegas broke it open in the second with five goals. The second period has been the Golden Knights worst; they entered tied for 23rd with 17 second-period tallies and had been outscored 23 to 17. To that point in the game, Hill was coasting, having faced just eight shots. The Canadiens came out with energy in the third and put a couple past the goalie, but VGK was never threatened. The win was Hill's third in the last four starts and ninth of the season. Vegas continues its road trip Monday in Philadelphia.