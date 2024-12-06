Adin Hill News: Excellent in Friday's win

Hill stopped 38 of 40 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

The Golden Knights took a 3-1 lead late in the second period, and Hill was able to make it stand with a strong final frame. This was Hill's third straight win, and he's allowed just five goals in that span. He's now 12-4-2 with a 2.63 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 18 appearances, though he's clearly trending in the right direction. He'll have to wait to build on his success -- the Golden Knights have a five-day break in their schedule, with their next game coming Thursday in Winnipeg to kick off a three-game road trip over four days.