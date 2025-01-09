Adin Hill News: Gets no support in loss

Hill stopped 17 of 20 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Islanders. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

The Islanders built up a 3-0 lead shortly after the middle of the game, and the Golden Knights couldn't solve Ilya Sorokin. Hill can't be blamed for this loss too much -- turnovers were a problem for Vegas throughout the night. Hill has allowed 12 goals over his last six outings while going 4-2-0 in that span, and he's at 17-7-2 with a 2.60 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 26 starts overall. If the Golden Knights continue to alternate their goalie starts, Ilya Samsonov would face the Rangers on Saturday before Hill gets the nod Sunday against the Wild.