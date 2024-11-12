Adin Hill News: Pulled Monday in huge loss

Hill was pulled from Monday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes early in the second period. He stopped 17 of 21 shots before being lifted.

Hill has been all over the place this season and has been trending in the wrong direction of late, allowing four goals in back-to-back contests and in six of his 10 total appearances. Even though his 6-3-1 record might look decent, he has a 3.41 GAA and an .875 save percentage, numbers that look even worse when factoring in that during that span he also recorded a shutout win over the Flames on Oct. 28. Hill is 2-1-1 with a 3.77 GAA and an .871 save percentage in four November outings.