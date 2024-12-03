Adin Hill News: Steps up big in shutout win

Hill posted a 28-save shutout in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Oilers.

Hill had to protect that 1-0 lead for nearly 50 minutes after Ivan Barbashev scored at 10:47 of the first period. The 28-year-old Hill did his part and came away with his second shutout of the season while earning his third win in his last four starts. He's gone seven outings without allowing more than three goals. The 28-year-old is 11-4-2 with a 2.67 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 17 starts. He's been splitting time pretty evenly with Ilya Samsonov lately, but Hill has been the better goalie over the last two-plus weeks, so he may be due to see a larger role. That said, Samsonov will likely start the second half of a back-to-back when the Golden Knights visit the Ducks on Wednesday.