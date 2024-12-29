Fantasy Hockey
Adrian Kempe headshot

Adrian Kempe News: One of each in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Kempe scored a goal on three shots, dished a power-play assist, added two PIM and logged two hits in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

Kempe's goal tied the game at 2-2 in the first period, and he set up Anze Kopitar for the game-winner in the third. With four multi-point efforts over his last 10 outings, Kempe continues to be steady on offense in a top-line role. The 28-year-old winger is up to 17 goals, 35 points, 100 shots on net, 42 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-18 rating over 36 appearances this season.

Adrian Kempe
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
