Adrian Kempe News: Strikes on power play

Kempe scored a power-play goal on three shots, doled out four hits and blocked four shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Kempe scored seven times and added three assists over the last eight games of November. The 28-year-old is cruising in a top-line role this season, racking up 12 goals, 12 helpers, five power-play points, 73 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-10 rating over 25 appearances. Kempe's lack of reliance on the power play is a two-edged sword -- it shows there's a good process behind his numbers, but he's not moving the needle quite as much in fantasy as he has in the last couple of years.