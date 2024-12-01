Adrian Kempe News: Strikes on power play
Kempe scored a power-play goal on three shots, doled out four hits and blocked four shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
Kempe scored seven times and added three assists over the last eight games of November. The 28-year-old is cruising in a top-line role this season, racking up 12 goals, 12 helpers, five power-play points, 73 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-10 rating over 25 appearances. Kempe's lack of reliance on the power play is a two-edged sword -- it shows there's a good process behind his numbers, but he's not moving the needle quite as much in fantasy as he has in the last couple of years.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now