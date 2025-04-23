AJ Spellacy News: Assigned to AHL

Spellacy was assigned to AHL Rockford on Wednesday, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Spellacy was a third-round pick by Chicago in the 2024 NHL Draft, and he spent this season with OHL Windsor. He logged 18 goals and 19 assists over 62 regular-season appearances in the OHL. He dealt with an upper-body injury for part of the team's postseason that limited him to just five playoff appearances, but he'll have a chance to contribute for Rockford in the Calder Cup Playoffs.