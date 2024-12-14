Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Akil Thomas headshot

Akil Thomas News: First point since return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Thomas logged an assist and two hits in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Thomas was activated from injured reserve Dec. 7, but he spent three games as a healthy scratch before drawing in for Trevor Moore (upper body). This was Thomas' first action since Nov. 25. The 24-year-old forward has three points, 14 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-1 rating over 11 appearances this season, primarily in a bottom-six role.

Akil Thomas
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now