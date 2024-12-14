Akil Thomas News: First point since return

Thomas logged an assist and two hits in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Thomas was activated from injured reserve Dec. 7, but he spent three games as a healthy scratch before drawing in for Trevor Moore (upper body). This was Thomas' first action since Nov. 25. The 24-year-old forward has three points, 14 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-1 rating over 11 appearances this season, primarily in a bottom-six role.