Akil Thomas News: Stuck as healthy scratch

Thomas has played just one of the Kings' last 20 games after being scratched again in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Thomas' status with the Kings is in bad shape. When Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed) and Alex Turcotte (upper body) exited the lineup with injuries, the Kings opted to call up and play 28-year-old Jeff Malott instead of inserting Thomas into the lineup. Thomas hasn't helped his cause much in 2024-25, earning just three points, 19 shots on net, 37 hits and a minus-4 rating over 23 appearances. At this point, it's safe to assume Thomas won't play unless he's the only option available to enter the lineup.