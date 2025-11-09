Schmid gave up three goals over the first two periods before settling in enough to allow the Golden Knights to force overtime. However, Jacob Trouba scored 4:28 into the extra session to hand Schmid the loss. This was just the second time in eight outings Schmid has been tagged for four-plus goals. He's gone 6-1-1 with a 2.51 GAA and a .901 save percentage so far. The 25-year-old has been alternating starts with Carl Lindbom recently, but it's unclear if that pattern will continue for the Golden Knights' four-game week ahead, which begins Monday at home versus the Panthers.