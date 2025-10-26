Schmid allowed three even-strength goals Saturday, including two in the third period. However, a bright spot in his outing came in the second period, as he kept the reigning Stanley Cup Champions off the scoresheet. Overall, the 25-year-old goalie has 4-1-0 record with a 2.67 GAA and a .896 save percentage across five appearances. With starting goaltender Adin Hill considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury, Schmid should see the bulk of reps between the pipes for Vegas, and deservingly so with his solid start to the campaign. Current backup Carl Lindbom will likely guard the crease for the Golden Knights Sunday in the latter half of a back-to-back, but Schmid has strong streaming value in fantasy moving forward playing for a Vegas squad that is 5-1-2 out of the gate.