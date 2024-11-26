Albert Johansson News: Earns first career point in win
Johansson logged an assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.
Johansson has filled a rotational role on the Red Wings' third pairing this season. The 23-year-old defenseman picked up his first NHL point in his 11th appearance, assisting Dylan Larkin on a game-tying goal in the third period. Johansson has added 11 shots on net, 10 hits, 16 blocks and a minus-4 rating. He'll continue to compete with Erik Gustafsson and Justin Holl for limited minutes, as the Red Wings have leaned heavily on their top four in most games.
