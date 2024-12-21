Aleksander Barkov News: Clutch performance Friday

Barkov scored the game-winning goal during Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blues.

Barkov was involved directly in the Panthers' two goals in this tight victory, setting up Uvis Balinskis' second-period tally before deciding the contest in overtime. His OT tally was beautiful, though, as Barkov controlled the puck in the circle and blasted a snap shot past Joel Hofer to give the Panthers their third consecutive win with only 17 seconds left in overtime. This was Barkov's 10th goal of the season, and the star center remains a key player for the Panthers with 32 points, 58 shots, 27 hits and 23 blocked shots across 24 games.