Aleksander Barkov News: Collects helper in win

Barkov notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Barkov had gone three games without a point, and he's now 10 contests removed from his last goal with five helpers over that span. The 29-year-old helped out on Sam Reinhart's game-tying goal in the first period. Barkov has generally played well with 39 points, 83 shots on net, 48 hits, 38 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 38 appearances this season. All players hit ruts at times, but the Finn should be able to get back to a high level of performance in short order.