Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aleksander Barkov headshot

Aleksander Barkov News: Deals pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Barkov notched two assists, including one on the power play, and added two shots on goal in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Barkov earned his first multi-point effort since Dec. 20 versus the Blues in this contest. His pair of helpers came on second-period tallies by Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart. Barkov is still playing well overall, but his scoring pace has slowed lately. He's at 41 points (15 on the power play), 88 shots on net, 48 hits, 39 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 40 appearances this season.

Aleksander Barkov
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now