Aleksander Barkov News: Four-point outburst Friday

Barkov netted a goal and added three assists in Friday's 6-4 win over Dallas.

Barkov produced at least one point in each period of Friday's win, and he added two shots, one block and a plus-3 rating in 17:31 of ice time. The Finnish star has racked up six points (two goals) over his last two appearances after missing the previous eight games with a lower-body injury. Barkov has found the scoresheet in three of his four outings, and he's up to two goals, five assists and a plus-3 rating to start the 2024-25 campaign.