Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Hockey
Aleksander Barkov headshot

Aleksander Barkov News: Hoists Cup for second straight year

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 17, 2025 at 9:55pm

Barkov delivered two assists in a 5-1, Stanley Cup-clinching victory over Edmonton on Tuesday.

His Selke grit sets the tone for the Panthers, who excel in the postseason. This was Barkov's second straight lift of the Cup. He finished with 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in 23 games this postseason. Barkov delivered five assists on a three-game point streak to finish the the playoffs.

Aleksander Barkov
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now