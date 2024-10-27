Aleksei Kolosov News: Loses debut

Kolosov stopped 20 of 24 shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Kolosov gave up three goals in the second period, though the Flyers nearly pulled off a comeback in the third. This was an unimpressive debut for the 22-year-old, who began the campaign with AHL Lehigh Valley after initially threatening to play overseas if he didn't receive an NHL look immediately. Kolosov is poised to compete with the struggling Ivan Fedotov for the backup role behind Samuel Ersson, though none of the Flyers' goalies have much appeal in single-season fantasy formats.