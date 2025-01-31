Aleksei Kolosov News: Recalled Friday

Kolosov was called up by the Flyers on Friday, according to Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Kolosov has a 3.59 GAA and an .874 save percentage in seven appearances with AHL Lehigh Valley in 2024-25. He's also recorded a 4-8-1 record, 3.45 GAA and .870 save percentage in 15 outings with the Flyers this year. It's not clear if his promotion is an indication that the status of Samuel Ersson or Ivan Fedotov is in question for Sunday's road tilt versus Colorado. The Flyers did carry three goaltenders earlier this season, so it's possible that Philadelphia has simply decided to do that again.