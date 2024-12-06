Aleksei Kolosov News: Takes loss in relief Thursday

Kolosov turned aside 16 of 20 shots in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Panthers. taking the decision after replacing Ivan Fedotov to begin the second period.

It wasn't a great showing from either Philly netminder, but three of the four goals Kolosov allowed at least came on Florida power plays. Samuel Ersson (lower body) has begun practicing this week, and he figures to immediately reclaim the No. 1 job in the Philly crease as soon as he's ready to come off IR -- something that could happen as soon as Saturday in Boston. Through eight appearances this season, Kolosov has gone 3-5-0 with a 3.22 GAA and .882 save percentage.