Alex Belzile News: Signs one-year contract

Belzile inked a one-year, two-way deal with Montreal on Tuesday.

Belzile will return to the Habs, whom he last logged 31 NHL games for back in 2022-23. During his two-year stint in the Rangers' organization, the 33-year-old winger was never able to break into the NHL roster despite reaching the 50-point threshold in each of the previous two minor-league campaigns. If he can bring that scoring touch to Montreal, Belzile could be a strong candidate to make the Opening Night roster.