Alex DeBrincat News: Two-point effort in OT win

DeBrincat delivered a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Flames.

The 26-year-old winger had been held off the scoresheet in three straight games coming into Wednesday, but DeBrincat wasted little time snapping that mini-slump as he completed a tic-tac-toe passing sequence with Michael Rasmussen and Lucas Raymond early in the first period. DeBrincat has been thriving on the Detroit power play this season, and through 22 contests five of his nine goals and five of his 10 assists have come with the man advantage.