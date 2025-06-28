Alex Huang News: Fall ends late in Round 4

Huang was the 122nd overall pick by Nashville in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 QMJHL Draft, Huang recently completed his second CHL season. His offensive numbers (7 goals, 40 points in 64 games) were nearly identical to a year prior, although his defensive play improved and he logged significant minutes in all situations. Huang skates well, but at just 6-foot and 170 pounds, he's undersized. It's difficult to make a living in the NHL as a smaller rearguard if you aren't putting up points. Working in Huang's favor is the fact he's a late July birthday and one of the draft's younger players. He's very much a long-term project for Nashville.