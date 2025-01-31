Alex Iafallo News: Records assist in win

Iafallo posted an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Iafallo set up Parker Ford's first career NHL goal in the third period as the Jets pulled away with the lead. The helper ended an eight-game point drought for Iafallo, who has found himself back in a fourth-line role recently after filling in higher up the lineup when Mason Appleton was out due to a lower-body injury. Iafallo is at 16 points (seven on the power play), 72 shots on net and a plus-12 rating over 53 appearances this season, but his offense is likely to remain limited.