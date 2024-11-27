Fantasy Hockey
Alex Lyon headshot

Alex Lyon Injury: Injured Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Lyon sustained an undisclosed injury during Wednesday's morning skate, Sean Shapiro of EP Rinkside reports.

Lyon has a 4-4-0 record, 2.74 GAA and .911 save percentage in nine appearances this campaign. The plan was to have him serve as Cam Talbot's understudy for Wednesday's game against Calgary, but the Red Wings will instead promote Ville Husso from the minors so he can dress as the backup goaltender.

Alex Lyon
Detroit Red Wings
