Alex Lyon News: Bounced by Buffalo

Lyon stopped 34 of 38 shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres, with Buffalo's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The 31-year-old netminder has started three of the last four games for Detroit, but Lyon gave up more than three goals Saturday for the first time this season. He had little chance on any of them however, and the game-winner came on a Bowen Byram point shot that Lyon stopped, only for the rebound to deflect in off the back of Jeff Petry's leg. Lyon has a 2-2-0 record, 2.05 GAA and .940 save percentage through five appearances, and for now he appears to have a slight edge on Cam Talbot for playing time in the Wings' crease.