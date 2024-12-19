Alex Lyon News: Hangs on for win in return
Lyon made 15 saves in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Flyers.
Making his first start since Nov. 25 after recovering from a lower-body injury, Lyon looked rusty in the back-and-forth contest -- Travis Konecny opened the scoring just 66 seconds into the first period by slipping a backhand through the goalie's five hole. Lyon got plenty of offensive support though, and he actually has a three-start win streak going dating back to before his IR stint. On the season, the 32-year-old is 5-4-0 in 10 outings with a 2.88 GAA and .903 save percentage, and he'll split work in the crease with Ville Husso until Cam Talbot (lower body) also gets healthy.
