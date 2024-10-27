Alex Nedeljkovic News: Blitzed in second period

Nedeljkovic stopped 30 of 34 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

The Penguins led 2-0 until the Canucks flipped the script with three goals in a span of 1:05 in the second period. Arshdeep Bains then scored a few minutes later, and that sent the Penguins to a fifth straight loss. Nedeljkovic has been in net for three of them, going 0-2-1 with 12 goals allowed on 95 shots this season. The Penguins' next game is Tuesday at home versus the Wild, and at this point, fantasy managers may want to steer clear of Pittsburgh's crease given the team's overall struggles.