Alex Nedeljkovic News: First goalie off Tuesday

Nedeljkovic was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports, indicating he'll tend the twine on the road versus Calgary.

Nedeljkovic will look to bounce back from his season debut versus the Jets on Sunday in which he gave up five goals on 36 shots (.861 save percentage). At this point, it's fair to wonder if Tristan Jarry will start at all during the Pens' four-game road trip with Nedeljkovic potentially splitting the back-to-back against the Oilers and Canucks on Friday and Saturday, respectively, with Joel Blomqvist. Regardless, at this point, Nedeljkovic appears to be the No. 1 option for Pittsburgh.