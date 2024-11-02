Alex Nedeljkovic News: First off ice Saturday

Nedeljkovic was the first goaltender off the ice at the morning skate, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports, indicating he will protect the home crease versus Montreal on Saturday.

Nedeljkovic will make his fifth start in seven games as he has taken over the reins as the No. 1 netminder with the Penguins. He was sharp in his last outing, allowing only one goal on 23 shots in a 2-1 overtime win over Anaheim on Thursday. Nedeljkovic is 1-2-1 with a 3.18 GAA and an .890 save percentage this season. The Canadiens have scored 32 goals in 11 games in 2024-25.